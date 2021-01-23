Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Shares Gap Down to $307.00

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $307.00, but opened at $296.00. Wincanton plc (WIN.L) shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 99,075 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Wincanton plc (WIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other Wincanton plc (WIN.L) news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

