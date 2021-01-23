Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 0.9% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after buying an additional 434,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,303 shares of company stock valued at $895,722. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

