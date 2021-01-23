Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of WING stock opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.13. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $3,603,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $274,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 48.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

