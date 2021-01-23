WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

WPTIF opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $15.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

