X-CASH 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,390.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $30,390.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,903,052,117 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.