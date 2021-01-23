Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

