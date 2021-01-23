Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,273 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.90% of Xencor worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xencor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xencor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

