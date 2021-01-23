Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by Cross Research to “Sell”

Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

