Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yatsen.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. 1,827,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,559. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.