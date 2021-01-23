YEE Hits One Day Volume of $1,193.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

