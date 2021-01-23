YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,498 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $140.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.