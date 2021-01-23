YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $492.86 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

