Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 14.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.55. 699,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 440,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAO. Macquarie began coverage on Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Youdao by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.