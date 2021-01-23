Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18). 676,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,931,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £100.87 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.