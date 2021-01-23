Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. 919,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,475. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.