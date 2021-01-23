Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $34.38. 341,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,909,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

