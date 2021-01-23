Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 168,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.