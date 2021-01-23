Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post sales of $329.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $349.80 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $33.52. 945,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

