Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

OGI opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

