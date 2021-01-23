Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 106,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

