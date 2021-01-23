Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.80. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.57. 122,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

