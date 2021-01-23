Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33).

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.