Zacks: Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $1.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $16.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.02 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $80.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 216,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,160. The firm has a market cap of $454.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

