Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $198.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $142.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $631.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $632.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $816.74 million, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $837.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. 285,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,592. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

