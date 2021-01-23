Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings of $3.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.17. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.45. The company had a trading volume of 366,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,766. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.61. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.