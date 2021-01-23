Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $72.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.30 million and the highest is $72.57 million. Everbridge reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $268.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $268.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.12 million, with estimates ranging from $331.84 million to $342.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.75.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.