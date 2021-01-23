Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.32). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($7.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($6.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 33,514,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,303,969. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.