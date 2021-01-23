Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.50 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $106.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $379.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 281,472 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.