Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $106.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $379.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 281,472 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

