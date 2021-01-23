Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

