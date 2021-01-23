Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

Several analysts have commented on MCRB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

MCRB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

