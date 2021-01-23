Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

Several analysts have commented on MCRB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

MCRB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.