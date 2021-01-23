Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $57,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

