Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $91.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.35 million to $92.20 million. EverQuote reported sales of $73.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $341.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,477 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 236,820 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 37.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. 267,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.06 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

