Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.08. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

NYSE FLT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.41. The company had a trading volume of 396,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,397. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

