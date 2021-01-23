Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.06. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.