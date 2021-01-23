Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 1,118,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,297. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

