Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,643. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

