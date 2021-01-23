Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. 173,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.