Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tesla reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $846.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,066,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

