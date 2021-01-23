Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

