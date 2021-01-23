Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $361.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.76.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

