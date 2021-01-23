Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

FFWM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. 181,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Foundation by 531.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

