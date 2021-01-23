Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 14,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

