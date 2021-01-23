Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $111.92. 1,926,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

