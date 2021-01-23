Zacks: Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 8,660,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

