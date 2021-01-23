Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Hold

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

