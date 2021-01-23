Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Hold

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.