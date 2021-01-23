Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPSEY. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$21.75 during trading hours on Friday. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

