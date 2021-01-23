Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.37 million, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 81.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

