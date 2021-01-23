Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.