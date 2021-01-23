Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.91.

ENLC opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

